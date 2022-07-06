KILLEN — William Austin “Bill” Kennedy of Killen passed away 30 June 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Winfield, AL in 1934.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Gay; his brother, Wayne Kennedy of Tuscaloosa; daughter-in-law, Helen Kennedy of Parkland, FL; three granddaughters, Jessica Marie Nabozny (Luke), Rachel Bailey (Adam), Alexandra Douglas (Adam), all of Orlando, FL; grandson, Avery Austin Owens of Greensboro, NC; great-grandson, Robert Jeffrey Nabozny and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Marie Owens and his son, Jeffrey Michael Kennedy.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 serving in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He retired in he earned awards for service and valor including the Silver Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He participated in the Prisoner of War Search and Rescue Operation at Son Tay, North Vietnam in November 1970.
Visitation and services will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
