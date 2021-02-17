TUSCUMBIA — William B. Boggus, 71, died February 16, 2021.Due to safety concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private service held for the family. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. William is survived by his wife of 39 1/2 years, Jan Boggus.

