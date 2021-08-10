MUSCLE SHOALS — William B. Smith, 84, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. Visitation will be today, August 10, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Sara Smith; daughter, Barbara Ann Kohler; brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Smith; sons, Billy W. Smith (Debra), James A. Smith (Deborah) and Michael Joseph Smith (Michelle); daughters, Peggy Sue Pietropdola (Michael) and Debra Kasprzaki (John); sisters, Sharlene Schmidt, Brenda Adams and Barbara Jean Tortorici;several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Hospice of Alabama for being so kind and helpful during this time.

Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.