MUSCLE SHOALS — William B. Smith, 84, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. Visitation will be today, August 10, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Sara Smith; daughter, Barbara Ann Kohler; brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Smith; sons, Billy W. Smith (Debra), James A. Smith (Deborah) and Michael Joseph Smith (Michelle); daughters, Peggy Sue Pietropdola (Michael) and Debra Kasprzaki (John); sisters, Sharlene Schmidt, Brenda Adams and Barbara Jean Tortorici;several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Hospice of Alabama for being so kind and helpful during this time.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
