FLORENCE — William Calvin Bain Jr., 85, Florence, passed away February 14, 2022 at Florence Nursing and Rehab. Mr. Bain was born May 26, 1936 in Alcorn County, MS. He graduated from Sheffield High School. He served with the U. S. Navy and was later employed with Reynolds as a metal worker where he retired in 1998.
Mr. Bain was a jack-of-all-trades, loved to work in his garden, loved doing yard work, fishing and hunting. He was a member of his local Coon Hunters’ Club. If it involved listening to a dog run, he was there.
A graveside service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Bain was preceded in death by his parents, William Calvin Bain, Sr. and Nora Hanna Bain; siblings, Stella, Dewey, Allene, Annie, Louise, Billie, Betty, Tom, Margaret, Helen, and Bennie; granddaughter, Katlynn Nicole Clemons.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Bromley Bain; daughters, Kim (Stephen) Richey, Rhonda (Steve) Hill, Nora Elizabeth Bain; grandchildren, Shayla Clemons Green, Joshua Bain Hill, Jonathan Ray (Keeley) Hill, Jaret Scott Hill; great-grandson, Bentley Jacob Green.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hill, Jon Hill, Jaret Hill, Josh Hill, Jeff Cannon, and Stephen Richey.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented