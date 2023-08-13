ANDERSON — William Terry Barnett, 76, died August 11, 2023. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 11 a.m.-noon, at Greenhill Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., at Bonnertown Cemetery with burial to follow. Terry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Barnett.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you