MOULTON — William Benjamin “Bill” Carraway II, 57, died October 27, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Carraway area of Shoemaker Cemetery next to Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Bill graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1981.

