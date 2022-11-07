FLORENCE — William Bryant Berry, 68, died Friday, November 4, 2022. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Say Thanks in ‘so mini ways’ with KRISPY KREME®’s New Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts
- Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
- What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
- Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
- Filmmaker Haggis finishes testimony, denies claims by women
- Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
- Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers
- In Pakistan's Sindh province, Hindu culture fights the odds
Most Read
Articles
- Pedestrian struck in Elgin
- 7-year-old runner crushes state record
- Sheriffs offer refund to veterans who mistakenly were charged for lifetime permit
- Florence man to serve 5 years for 2021 shooting
- 'Love For Lucas' silent auction aimed at eradicating SMARD1
- Rex the Dino makes his big move to Seven Points
- Crash forces polling location to move in Central Heights
- 1Table Florence: "The perfect setting to make new friends"
- Active shooter drill will help plan for future response
- Active shooter exercise will test pediatric patient surge protocols
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented