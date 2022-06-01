SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA
William “Bill” Earl Graves, 89, of Sierra Vista, AZ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Born in Gadsden on August 23, 1932, Bill grew up in Alabama and Mississippi, graduating from Central High School in Lauderdale County in 1951.
Bill lived an incredibly fulfilling life. Never one to turn down opportunities, Bill’s life experiences include being a pilot, computer programming, being a movie extra and traveling.
Over the years Bill donated his time to his local parish, Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and Disabled American Veterans organizations.
Bill served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, as well as serving in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Hazel Graves; brother, Dexter Graves and daughter, Cynthia Chappell. He is survived by his wife, Suk of Sierra Vista, AZ; his brothers, Wayne Graves of Florence and Vandell Graves of Athens; his children, William Berry Graves of Newport News, VA, Janet Genova of Austin, TX, Christopher Graves of Austin, TX, Joyce Blackstone of San Antonio, TX, Veronica Biczo of Mesa, AZ, and Vicki Graves of Mesa, AZ; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services and a celebration of life for Bill will be held on what would have been his 90th birthday, August 23, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek, AZ.
