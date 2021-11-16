FLORENCE — William “Bill” Foote, 77, of Florence, passed away November 13, 2021, at The Summit Rehab Center after a brief illness. He had been a member of First United Methodist Church of Florence from birth, having the longest church membership of current members. Bill graduated from Coffee High School in 1962. After high school, Bill went to work in the family business, Foote Olds-Cadillac. In 1968 he obtained his commercial pilot’s license and enjoyed flying planes in his spare time. In 1970 he graduated from General Motors Institute to become a GM new car dealer. Bill was a workout enthusiast, frequently attending the YMCA and served there as a past board member. He was also an avid animal lover.
Most people knew Bill for his family business, Foote Olds-Cadillac Honda. In 1937 Bill’s father, Wilson Foote, started Foote Auto Co Packard car dealership in Florence. In the 40’s Wilson became a General Motors dealer adding Oldsmobile and Cadillac to Foote Auto Company. Bill took the helm from his father in the 1970’s. After the gas crisis of the early 70’s, Bill saw a vision to add another car make to the dealership and added Honda Motors franchise. In the 80’s, his two eldest daughters and wife joined him in the business. While Bill was President and owner of the company, the dealership won many sales and service awards.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Heather Williams Foote; his parents, Wilson and Helen Foote; and his brother, Howard Foote.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Bare (Aaron) of Scottsboro, AL; Mary Margaret Beggs (Daniel) of Decatur, AL, and Laura Alice Alphonso (Jason) of Winter Park, FL; grandchildren, Alex and Andrew Bare, and Mary Catherine Beggs; his dog, Buddy, and his cat, Lucky.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin directly after in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dale Cohen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Florence or to Florence Lauderdale Animal Services.
