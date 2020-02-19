KILLEN — William “Bill” Franklin Bole, Jr., age 60, of Killen passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Visitation will be today, February 19th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Brother Stan Pruitt and Brother Ashley Pettus officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Joe Hogwood, Wayne Behel, Matthew Carmack, Roger Gray, Josh Gray, Austin Myers, Frances Summers, Jonathan Ritchie and Jeff Carter.
Bill was a strong leader and supporter of the Center Star community. He started the Olde Barn Millwork out of a little red barn in his backyard and developed it for over 25 years to the current location on Highway 72. He was a graduate of Bayou Academy in Mississippi. He attended Delta State University, UNA, and was a graduate of Shoals Community College.
He was of the Baptist faith. You could always find him smiling with his faithful dog Lena by his side. He was known for wearing his crocs and shorts all year round. Part of his love for the community was driving buses for the Lauderdale County school system. He always has a strong heart for helping others and giving back to local organizations.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Franklin Bole, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Wade Hamilton and Thelma Griffin; paternal grandparents, Edward Franklin and Ellise Bole.
Survivors are his mother, Barbara Ann Bole; children, Krystina Erin Bole (Zane Olive) and William Franklin Bole, III; siblings, Lisa Renee` Quillen (Dwight) and Bradley Keith Bole (Beth); several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to One Place of the Shoals, 200 West Tennessee Street Florence, AL 35630. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented