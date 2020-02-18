KILLEN — William “Bill” Franklin Bole Jr., 60, died February 17, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 to 12 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The family requests that friends dress Olde Barn Mill work style.

