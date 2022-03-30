FLORENCE — William “Bill” Merlyn Jarnigan, 73, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his residence. Bill was an author and professional music historian. For more than thirty years he wrote articles and syndicated columns about the music of Muscle Shoals, country and gospel music and Alabama. He was working on music history books about Muscle Shoals, southern gospel and Alabama music. He also wrote about the University of North Alabama and the Civil War in the Tennessee Valley. He had written for The Birmingham News, national and regional magazines, co-owned a newspaper and did air work for radio and television.
Bill worked on programs and shows with many entertainment personalities. He served as the executive director of the Muscle Shoals Music Association prior to serving as the director of university relations for UNA and founded and edited the UNA Magazine. He handled media for National Geographic, singers and actors and arranged appearances and interviews for the Today Show, Good Morning America, Nashville Now and Crook & Chase. His photographs were published in People, Country Music, Jubilation, George Jones and Arthur Alexander biographies, a BellSouth phone book and numerous other publications.
He founded the Northwest Alabama Film Advisory Board and compiled a scouting/production directory for the area. He was co- founder of the George Lindsey Film Festival and wrote and emceed seven awards shows. He served as a stage emcee for City Stages in Birmingham and Jubilee CityFest in Montgomery. For his work exploring music, Jarnigan was presented a media award by the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL with services at 1 p.m. with Brother Ralton McCarley officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by one sister, Gail Atkins (Neil); two brothers, Gary Jarnigan (Marlene) and Phillip Jarnigan (Cathy); three nieces, Emily Horton (Jamey), Betsy Jarnigan and Julie Jarnigan; one nephew, Wesley Jarnigan; two great-nephews, Lucas Horton and Caden Horton and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ark and Julia Lacey Jarnigan.
The family wishes to thank his many friends and especially Dr. Jimmy Simpson for their friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Creek Cemetery Fund or Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Phillip Jarnigan, 5135 Highway 90, Red Bay, AL 35582.
