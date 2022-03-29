FLORENCE — William “Bill” Merlyn Jarnigan, 73, died March 27, 2022. Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

