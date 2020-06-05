FORT WALTON BEACH, FL — William “Bill” Morrison Paxton III, age 60, died on May 27, 2020 at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. A celebration of his life and reception will be held at his residence - Sea Oats Condominiums, 1114 Santa Rosa Boulevard, #210, Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Saturday, June 13, 2020 between the hours of 12:00 and 4:00 pm.
Mr. Paxton was born on July 20, 1959 in Florence, Alabama to William Morrison Paxton, Jr. and wife Jean Nethery Paxton. He graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1977 and Auburn University in 1981 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Mr. Paxton began his career in Mobile, Alabama and worked as a Civil Engineer for a number of years.
His favorite hobbies and interests were cooking, woodworking, and making custom ornamental guitars. He had many friends from his high school, college, work, and his condominium complex and was a “favorite neighbor” of snow birds and summer visitors.
Mr. Paxton is survived by his sister, Lindley Paxton Barden, Pensacola, Florida; sons, William “Will” Morrison Paxton IV (Ann Marie), Foley, Alabama, Andrew Charles Franklin Paxton, Mobile, Alabama, and Justin Phillip Paxton, Mobile, Alabama; granddaughter, Emma Jane Paxton (Will and Ann Marie); Aunt Florence Nethery Duncan, Florence, Alabama and numerous cousins.
Mr. Paxton was preceded in death by his parents, William Morrison Paxton, Jr. and wife Jean Nethery Paxton, Florence, Alabama, and grandparents, William Morrison Paxton and wife, Louise Carter Paxton, Florence, Alabama; and Grant Leavurne Nethery and wife, Thelma Lindley Nethery, Sheffield, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Florence, 224 East Mobile St., Florence, AL 35630 or your favorite charity.
