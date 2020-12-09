SHEFFIELD
William “Bill” Olin Jenkins, 79, Sheffield, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. There will be a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10th at First United Methodist Church, Sheffield, with Bart Bowlin officiating. A family only interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Bill was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church of Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Olin Miller Jenkins; and his sister, Wynelle Young.
Bill is survived by his wife, Judy Hobbs Jenkins; daughter, Alison Jenkins Lindsey (Joey); sister, Mary Lee Powers (Duncan); and grandchildren, William Lindsey (Kristen) and Taylor Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be Joey Lindsey, Will Lindsey, Devin Harrison, Tim Demorse, Jeff Box, and Charlie Grimmitt.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Morrow, Jimmy Askew, Cecil Sparks, Nat Jones, and Robert Andrews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented