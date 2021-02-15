TUSCUMBIA — William “Bill” Sommers, 71, died February 12, 2021. His final resting place will be in his hometown of Elmhurst, Illinois. Morrison Funeral Home of Tuscumbia is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

