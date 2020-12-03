MOULTON

William “Billy” Long, 90, died November 30, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. There will be a private family graveside at Midway Cemetery. Billy was the husband of Bernice Smith Long.

