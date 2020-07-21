RUSSELLVILLE — William “Billy” Mansell, 86, of Russellville, AL passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Visitation will be today, July 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. Brother Daniel Dulaney and Brother Thomas Thornton will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Mansell and Fannie Mitchell; brothers, “Buddy” Mansell, Charles Mansell, and Robert Mansell; sisters, Nellie Riley, Mary Strickland, and Shirley Peden.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Eva Mansell of Russellville; sons, Gary Mansell (Lana); nephew who he raised, Andy Riley, and Jerry Stedham; daughters, Cathy Puckett (Danny), Vickie Miller, and Evonne Freemon (Randy); grandchildren, Joey Puckett (Christy), Jay Puckett, Cort Mansell (Tiffany), Case Mansell, Andrew Mansell, and Joe Freemon, Madison Miller, and Somer Nichols (Clint), Ashley Wilson (Ben), and Amy Hellums (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sara, Hanna, Slaton, and Sadie Puckett, Sophie, and Roczen Mansell, Amelia Miller, Kelsey, and Katheryn Wilson, Riley Jo, and Jackson Nichols, Cooper and Tucker Hellums; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joey and Jay Puckett, Cort, Case, and Andrew Mansell and Joe Freemon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Billy’s memory to Calvary Children’s Home, 1430 Lost Mountain RD, Powder Springs, GA 30127.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
