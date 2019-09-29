FLORENCE — William (Billy) Mershon Howard, age 77, of Florence, Alabama passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. The visitation and memorial service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. in the Parrish hall with the memorial service following. The Revered Dr. Callie Plunkett-Brewton will be officiating.
Mr. Howard was born on November 8, 1941 in Fort Benning, Georgia. He was a graduate of Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, Alabama and Auburn University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Bynum Howard Rogers of Decatur, Alabama and son, Lance Howard and wife, Beth of Florence, Alabama; grandchildren, Will Rogers, Eppes Rogers, Anna Kate Howard, and Julia Howard; siblings, Arthur Howard, Jr, David K. Howard (Markie), May Woodie Howard Christopher (Tommy); and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Jane Price Howard; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur G. Howard; and his brother, Robert Bynum Howard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Camp McDowell Scholarship Fund or Trinity Episcopal Church.
