MOULTON — William Boyd Dutton, 79, died February 15, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. He was the father of Mark A. Dutton

