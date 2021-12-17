FLORENCE
William Boyd Huckaba, 90 of Florence, passed away December 15, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Huckaba was an Operators Engineer, U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Mount Zion Church of Christ.
Visitation will be December 19, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with full military funeral honors. Officiating will be Garry Lovette.
Mr. Huckaba was preceded in death by wife, Betty Huckaba; parents, Arthur and Mary Allen Huckaba; and brothers, Jack and Joe Huckaba.
He is survived by daughters, Sharon Huckaba, Florence, Carolyn Stults (Horace), Florence, and Janice King (Roger), Athens, AL; grandchildren, Calvin Stults, Clint Stults, Shane Dodd, Jill Garrett, Daniel King and Colby King; great-grandchildren, Trace Stults, Payton Stults, Doss Garett, Davis Garrett, Maci King and Cameron King.
Pallbearers will be Clint Stults, Daniel King, Colby King, Trace Stults, Payton Stults and Bo Garrett. Honorary Pallbearer, Calvin Stults.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
