DOUBLE SPRINGS — William Boyd Storie, 78, died September 5, 2020. Visitation was 1-4 p.m. Monday at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Haleyville, with funeral following at 4 p.m. Burial was in Union Grove Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directed.

