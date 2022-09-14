FLORENCE — William Bradford Gilbert, 56, died September 10, 2022. A memorial service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence. Burial will be in Simmons Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.