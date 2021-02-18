TUSCUMBIA
William Braxton Boggus, 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on January 24, 1950, William was the son of Joseph B. and Velma H. Boggus (Mills). He was a graduate of Deshler High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. After 35 years of loyal service, he retired from Tuscumbia Gas Department in 2011. William was a former Tuscumbia volunteer firefighter; and player, and later coach, for the Green Waves Football and Tuscumbia Little League Baseball teams.
William proudly supported his grandchildren, Cade, playing football, and Sarah Hayden, marching in the band at Cordova High School. He loved Auburn Football and NASCAR. William’s greatest gift was being a wonderful and loving husband, daddy, and Paw. He was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother, Larry; parents-in-law, George and Marjorie Clark; brothers-in-law, Cranford Taylor and Phillip Clark; sisters-in-law, Wanda Hannon and Karen Clark; one niece; and one great-nephew.
William is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Jan Clark Boggus; adored children, Clark Boggus and Kelli Adkins (Jason); grandchildren, Cade and Sarah Hayden Adkins; sister, Thelma Hodges (Walter); brother, David Boggus (Vicky); and brother-in-law, Ronnie Clark (Linda). He also leaves behind his “couch buddy” granddog, Gracie; honorary grands, Kelli Grace and Lily Daniel; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a private family service with Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to your favorite charity.
An online guestbook is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented