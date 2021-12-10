FLORENCE — Rev. William Thomas Brewer, 77, of Florence, Alabama, passed from this life December 7, 2021, after an extended illness.
William was born September 6, 1944, in Florence, Alabama. At the early age of 12, he accepted Christ as his personal Savior and dedicated his life in service to the Lord. His legacy for the Lord includes singing with the Singing Brewer Family, traveling the area ministering in song until in 1973, when he accepted the call to preach. William preached his first sermon in December 1973 and since then has not wavered in his devotion to God’s work. He was pastor to Waterloo Baptist, First Baptist Elgin, First Baptist Cloverdale and Fairview Baptist, finally retiring in 2021 after 47 years of ministry. For many years he also shared a radio program on WBTG with his brother Laymon, preaching on Sunday mornings. He also wrote songs and books in addition to his preaching ministry to show others Christ and how to live that out daily in their own lives.
As a bi-vocational pastor, he was able to serve the Lord, while continuing to work as a brickmason by trade and was a successful business owner for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Talley Brewer; his parents, Laymon L., and Elizabeth Skipworth Brewer; two brothers, Laymon L. Brewer, Jr. and Bobby Brewer.
He is survived by his children, Lane Brewer (Paula), Kelvin Brewer (Gina), and Stephanie Brewer; brothers, Kenneth Brewer (Kaye), and Terry Brewer (Emily); sisters, Alma Daugherty (Tommy), Meryle Wesson, Deborah Burnside; and sister-in-law Alicia Brewer; six grandchildren, Morgan Strickland, Chailey Brewer, Kelly Brewer, Peyton Brewer (Hannah), Ally Brewer, and Emry Brewer; one great-granddaughter, Rowan Hammons; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mindy Cosby, Tracy Hill, Susie Landers, and Angela Stooksberry who helped to provide comfort and care to dad in his final days. We are grateful for your love and care.
Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church in Florence, AL. The funeral service will be Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the church with Bro. Bobby Walton, Bro. Eddy Garner, and Bro. Jonathan (Jono) Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Peyton Brewer, Dan Murphy, Joseph “Skippy” Skipworth, Jeff Brewer, Greg Brewer, and Tim Burns.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
