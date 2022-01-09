FLORENCE — William Thomas Brown, 56, died Friday, January 7, 2022. There will be a graveside service today, at New Hope Cemetery, beginning at 2 p.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, is assisting the family.

