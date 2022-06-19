MCMINNVILLE, OREGON — 1944-2022 — Bud was born in Santa Monica, CA, in 1944. On June 13, 2022, his long struggle with cancer came to an end and he left this world for the great unknown. His final days were peaceful, and he was at home, enveloped in the love of his family. His was a life well lived.
For most of his professional life, Bud was a State Farm agent in Martinez, CA. In 1996, he and his wife, Lois, moved to Florence and opened Limestone Manor, a bed and breakfast in the Ashcraft Doster house. Although they left Florence in 2002, they moved back twice. He later worked in real estate in Alabama and Florida.
Bud was a strong believer in community service. While living in Florence, Bud was involved with Florence Main Street, Downtown Florence Unlimited, Historic Preservation, the Shoals Concerts, WC Handy Music Festival, Safe Place, and several other organizations. He was a strong supporter of the arts and education.
At the personal level he was proud to have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 13, to have been on 1981 National Bocce tournament championship team, and to have run the Big Sur marathon.
In his later years, he became passionate about photography. He and his wife Lois traveled to Europe numerous times, as well as Central America and Cuba. They lived in Mexico for several years. In all of their travels, Bud used his camera to capture the essence of the people, architecture, landscape and culture. His photos earned him several awards and were published in various magazines.
After living in five states and Mexico, Bud and Lois relocated to McMinnville, Oregon in 2016 to be nearer to family.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and two of his three brothers. He leaves behind one brother, his wife, two daughters, one son, and six grandchildren. His family were the center of his universe.
Memorial donations may be made to the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation.
Macy and Son Funeral Home, McMinnville OR is in charge.
