TOWN CREEK — William "Bud" Stinson Masterson, 91, died March 9, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion #1 Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Masterson Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing. Bud was married to the late Nora Masterson.

