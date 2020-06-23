ROGERSVILLE — William “Buddy” Couch, Jr., 82, of Rogersville, passed away, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Florence Nursing & Rehab Center. He was a graduate of Hazelwood High School and retired from 3M and loved every minute of it. He was a very kind man who loved his family and riding with his family.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. Friends may visit from 11 - 1 at Rogersville Funeral Home.
Mr. Couch was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nevie Couch and his sisters. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Couch; daughters, Angie (Steve) Reece and Lisa Carol Couch; grandchildren, Brandon (Logan) Reece and Brian Reece; great-grandsons, Stetson and John Maddox; brother, Larry Jacob (Glenda) Couch and numerous nieces and nephews.
