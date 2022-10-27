LYNN, ALABAMA — William “Bunk” Brown, 87, died October 25, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Lynn Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Baughn Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, is directing.
