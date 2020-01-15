TUSCUMBIA — William “Bunky” Shook Blankenship, 85, of Tuscumbia, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Frank Whitaker officiating. Interment will be in Barton Cemetery, Barton.
Mr. Blankenship was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a Public Safety Officer with TVA. He was a member of Barton First Baptist Church, the VFW, and the American Legion. Bunky loved and served the Barton community. He was instrumental in starting the Barton Volunteer Fire Department. He was the PTA president at Barton Elementary. He enjoyed fishing on Pickwick Lake and at Orange Beach, Alabama. Bunky loved to dance and was always the life of the party. His motto was, “I want to live as hard as I can, as fast as I can, as long as I can.” Bunky always encouraged us, and everyone he met, to remember to live life to the fullest and to have fun!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Tucker Blankenship; parents, Bennie and Emma Blankenship; and brother Jack Blankenship.
Mr. Blankenship is survived by his children, Kimberley Blankenship Ingrum (Terry), Mary Beth Blankenship and William Blankenship, Jr. (Michael); grandchildren, Julie Ann Frederick (Bradley) and Jordan Ingrum; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Frederick and Maddie Frederick.
Pallbearers will be Maurice Blankenship, Ed Blankenship, Jack Crowell, Bob Croteau, Charles Hovater and Kevin Blankenship. Truman Blankenship and TVA Public Safety Officers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Barton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 506, Cherokee, AL 35616 or online to the American Lung Association.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
