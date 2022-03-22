FLORENCE — William Butler, 72, died March 18, 2022. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.