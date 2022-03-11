FLORENCE — William C. “Bill” Hyde, 85, moved from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born October 7, 1936 in Haleyville, Alabama to William Corbett Hyde and Lillie Beatrice Kilpatrick. He graduated from Haleyville High School, attended and played quarterback for Itawamba Community College, then transferred to Samford University where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees. Bill, fondly known as Coach, began his coaching career while he was a student at Samford. He subsequently coached at Delta State University, Valdosta State University and 21 years at the University of North Alabama. He was best known for his Purple Swarm defenses which helped achieve three national titles in the 1990’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, J.C. Hyde, Jr., Joe Hyde and Forrest Hyde; one sister, Martha Gail Hyde; and wife of 49 years, Yvonne Lowery Hyde.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Peggy Southern Hyde; and her daughters, Lynn Southern Webb (Kinn) and Amy Southern Allen (Tony); grandchildren, Lyndsey Webb Stutts (Phillip) and Hunter Webb (fiance’ Patterson Johnston); nieces and nephews.
As much as Coach loved football and felt that it was his true calling, he loved His Lord even more. One might say that he gained fame from football with awards and championships, but his greatest treasure was being on God’s team. He was faithful in worship, teaching men and serving the Lord through his membership at Highland Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 14, at 12 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church in Florence, AL officiated by Dr. John Brock and Associate Pastor Chris Underwood. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Winston Memorial Gardens in Haleyville, AL at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Warren officiating. Honorary pallbearers are his former players and coaches and Highland Baptist Church Deacons.
The family would like to thank his many doctors and nurses and the staffs of Amedisys Hospice and Home Instead for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Baptist Church, Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, Big Oak Ranch or St. Jude.
