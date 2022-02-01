KILLEN — William C. Kehoe, Jr., 93, died January 30, 2022. Graveside service will be today at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family. A Mass will be held at a later date.

