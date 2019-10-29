SHEFFIELD — William “Bill” Cliston Patterson, 78, of Sheffield, AL, passed away Saturday, October 26th, 2019.
Bill was a graduate of Hazlewood High School and Florence State University with a Bachelor of Accounting. His accounting expertise drove his success throughout his professions as a real estate agent, an accounting instructor for Muscle Shoals Community College, and CFO of Sheffield Board of Education for 25 years. While at Sheffield, he served two terms as president of the Alabama Association of School Office Personnel, as well as one term as president of the Alabama Association of School Business Officials.
As a talented artist, he spent his time painting, avidly watching Alabama football, and sharing his joy with the ones he loved. His love of laughter, kind nature, and soft spokenness made him the wonderful and easily-loved man he was.
Bill and his family attended Highland Park Baptist Church and later, York Terrace Baptist, teaching Sunday school classes at each.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Alfred “Buster” Patterson.
He is survived by his wife of 57 joyous years, Martha Cross Patterson; his mother, Ida Kauffman; and brother, Robert Sheffield (Pat). Bill’s children, Molly Berryman (Jimmy) and Chris Patterson (Amy), as well as his five grandchildren Jacob Barnett, Samuel Berryman, Madelyn Patterson, Jacob Berryman, and Carley Barnett who knew him as “granddaddy” and will miss him dearly, but continue to carry on the love and knowledge he bestowed upon them.
Pallbearers are Ed Cross, Jacob Barnett, Jimmy Berryman, Melvin Johnson, Paul Johnson, Royce Massey, Randell Patterson and Casey Reed. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Brackin, Paul Brown, Bill King, Percy King, Lloyd Rutherford, Ralton Stancil, John Nesmith, Dr. Robert D. Weathers and Gary Johnson.
Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. on October 29th, and the funeral following shortly thereafter. The service will be conducted by Rev. Charlie James.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
