FLORENCE — William Chad Spillers, 41, passed away December 27, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Wayne Gean.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gale Spillers; grandmother, Mildred Spillers; and grandparents, William and Mary Vines.
He is survived by his mother, Sally Spillers White; son, Nathan Spillers; and brothers, Shawn and Shane Spillers.
Pallbearers will be Jeb Miles, Nick Aldridge, Brad Broadfoot, Sam Smith, Cleve Miles, and Tommy Butler.
Tom Bourne Terry Butler and Trent Dawson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
