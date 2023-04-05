HAMILTON — William Charles Babb, 78, died April 2, 2023. Visitation will be today 11 a.m. until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Arbor Spring Cemetery.

