TUSCUMBIA — William Charles Wilson, 85, of Tuscumbia passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. A private graveside service was held for the family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Burial was in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Wilson and Mellie Williams Wilson; sister, Esterlene Boyd; and wife, Louise C. Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy James C. Wilson; sons, William Gary Wilson, Kenneth Charles Wilson, Jeffrey Claude Wilson, step-sons, Michael D. Clingan and Rodney B. Clingan; daughters, Deborah Wilson Malone and Carla Wilson Sibley; brother, Mack Wilson; sisters, Frances W. Rikard, Geneva W. Townsend, Margie W. Townsend, Darcie W. Kuykendal.
