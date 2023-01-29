MUSCLE SHOALS — William Chester Venable, age 70, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 2-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Ted Vafeas will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Lotteries for Jan. 29
- City OKs engineering contract for proposed bridge
- Search for missing angler to resume Sunday
- Saturday's prep roundup | High-scoring Central overwhelms Hornets
- Dozens of vendors to be on hand at bridal show
- Biden faces GOP debt showdown with bitter memory of 2011 crisis
- Victim "betrayed" by Hooper’s backtrack on sex abuse apology
- Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again
Most Read
Articles
- Rescue personnel searching for missing fisherman
- Monday blaze destroys Center Star home
- Parole denied for convicted Lauderdale Co. murderer
- Fire destroys garage, but house spared
- Candle bar opening in Florence
- Woman faces attempted murder charge
- Center Star woman faces attempted murder charge
- Search for missing angler to resume Sunday
- $9M projects involve roof, entrance upgrades to Florence City Schools
- Alleged suicide ruled a homicide in Lawrence County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 'She's got the green light': Deshler's Siegel sets national career 3-point record
- Shirley Oakley Wooten
- Rescue personnel searching for missing fisherman
- Monday blaze destroys Center Star home
- Richard Neale Taylor, Sr.
- Parole denied for convicted Lauderdale Co. murderer
- Pamela Leigh Peden
- Luther 'Buker' Throngberry Young III
- Carolyn Underwood
- Donald Edward Goode
Commented