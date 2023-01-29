F.1.29.23 Chester Venable.jpg

MUSCLE SHOALS — William Chester Venable, age 70, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 2-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Ted Vafeas will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you