RUSSELLVILLE — William “Chris” Sparks, 75, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Cottage of the Shoals. A native of Alabama, he had lived in the area his entire life. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was retired from U.S. Reduction. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services with military rites will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Eulogy and prayer will be given by John James. Pallbearers will be Reagan Boyles, Chase Sparks, John James, Harrison Riley, Logan Taylor and Stan Riley. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Mr. Sparks is survived by his daughter, Juliann Sparks Riley and husband, Stan; grandchildren, Emma Grace, Rachel Olivia and Harrison Cooper Riley; special friend, Pam Boyles; a nephew and cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Patsy Montgomery Sparks; parents, Lemuel Percy and Polly Thompson Sparks; and brother, Larry Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
