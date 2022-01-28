TUSCUMBIA — William Clay Horton, 89, died January 26, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Friendship Baptist Cemetery, Russellville. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

