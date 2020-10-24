COLUMBIANA, ALABAMA — William Clay Sandlin, age 57, passed away due to natural causes on October 20, 2020. He is survived by his three daughters, Magan Renee (Sandlin) Cahoon (Trent), Whitney Morgen Sandlin and Alex Lauren Sandlin; three grandchildren, Lydia Rae Cahoon, Lily Ann Cahoon and Amelia Grace Sandlin; his mother, Sarah N. Sandlin; his sister, Cindy S. Schuessler (John) and his brother, Jimmy Sandlin (Rhonda), along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James H. (Buddy) Sandlin, and his sister, Kathy Lynn (Sandlin) White.
Clay loved his girls and his family. He will be remembered for his kind heart, lovable smile and quick wit. He will be greatly missed. A private service is planned to commemorate his passing.
