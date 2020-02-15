LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — William Clyde Aaron, 95, died February 13, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg, burial in Macedonia Cemetery. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the serivce. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II.

