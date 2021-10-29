RUSSELLVILLE — William Copeland “Buddy” McKinney, 78, died October 27, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.

