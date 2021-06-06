FLORENCE
William “Raymon” Cordle, formerly of Florence, AL, passed away Friday, June 4 at the Calvert City Convalescent Center, at the age of 92.
He is survived by daughters, Deborah Priest (Eddie), Connie Richardson (Glenn); son, Lance Cordle (Laura); sisters, Minne Earle Senn. and Linda Sue O’Connell;seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joy Cordle; daughter, Beverly Smith; parents, Lehman and Eunice Cordle; brothers, Alonzo Cordle, Edward Cordle, and Rudolf Cordle; and sister, Margie Smith.
Visitation and funeral will be held at Stony Point Church of Christ on Tuesday, June 8. The visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. Greenview Memorial Chapel will be in charge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be be made to Tennessee Children’s Home or Stony Point Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
