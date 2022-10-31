RED BAY — William Keith Creekmore, 65, died October 29, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m.-noon at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Funeral services will follow at noon, at the chapel, with burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery.

