HUNTSVILLE — Actor/Director/Producer/Playwright, Will Stutts, as he was known by so many, left us on November 22 after an extended illness. He was a native of Sheffield, Alabama. Will clearly had an interest in and a talent for acting from a very young age. He began to realize his potential while performing in plays at Sheffield High School during the mid 1960s. In 1968 while attending Florence State University, Will launched a fulfilling career that would span six decades. He worked in virtually all aspects of professional theatre from acting, directing, producing and playwrighting. His resume of roles performed and plays he directed and wrote is extensive and critically praised. He captivated audiences around the world with countless productions in which he was so deeply and happily involved. Will’s 15 original one-man plays, the truest essence of his theatrical style, are the indellible signature Will left to this world. The Philadelphia Enquirer once called him “the master of the one-man show.” Will most enjoyed sharing his art in his favorite places: Pennsylvania, Florida, the United Kingdom, and of course his home North Alabama at such venues as the Ritz Theatre in Sheffield, the University of North Alabama, and others.
Will was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Stutts-Blaxton. He leaves behind his sister and best friend, Diane Stutts Owens and her husband, Ken Owens; his nephew, Brandon Owens; his sisters-in-law, Cathey Carney, Stephanie Troup and her family; cousins, Earline Moore and husband, Jack Moore, Linda Myrick and husband, Bill Myrick and their family, Barry Redding and wife, Delinda, and Glenda Holden. Will’s Pennsylvania family of many years includes Paul Tartaglia, Barbara Conte, Christen Conte Cooper and family, and Mark Conte, who was so very dear to Will, but tragically taken a short time ago. Will even had three canine friends who thought the world of him and will miss him too, Katie, Toby, and Tricky.
Will was brilliant, charismatic and a genuine pleasure to be around. He adored his fans and respected his colleagues. He put his families on the highest of pedestals. He enjoyed his experiences and travels in life, and brought light to the lives of so many others. He made audiences laugh, cry, and even think. Will made a difference for so many people and will be with us forever.
There will be a family service when it is safer to gather.
