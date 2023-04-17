William Eldon “Bill” Daniel, 80, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Clinton, KY. He was born in Pleasant Site, AL., to Bernard Willis and Exie Arneice Garrison Daniel. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, at Halltown Cemetery with Steven Daniel officiating.
Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL., will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Daniel; daughter, Angela Scott (Todd); sons, Tim Willis (Crystal) and Jason Burnes; grandchildren, Ivie Scott, Paige Banner, Jennifer Banner, Gavin Burnes, Austin Burnes and Destiny Burnes; brother, Phillip Daniel (Carolyn) and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, James Willis Daniel.
