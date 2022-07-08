MUSCLE SHOALS — William Davis “Sweet Red” Ricks, 86, died July 1, 2022. Funeral will be today at noon at Mt. Olievia Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, with burial in Pearsall Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.