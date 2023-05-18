TOWN CREEK — William Davidson “David” Carraway, 68, died May 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences.

